Note On The Planned Main Event For WWE Hell In A Cell

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Hell in a Cell WWE HIAC

WWE Hell in a Cell will take place on Oct. 25, and the main event of the show will reportedly feature a Hell in a Cell match between two rivals.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, the planned main event is Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Banks made her return at WWE Clash of Champions and attacked the current SmackDown Women’s Champion after her impromptu match with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

