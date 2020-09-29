wrestling / News
Note On The Planned Main Event For WWE Hell In A Cell
September 29, 2020 | Posted by
WWE Hell in a Cell will take place on Oct. 25, and the main event of the show will reportedly feature a Hell in a Cell match between two rivals.
According to a report by WrestleVotes, the planned main event is Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell Match.
Banks made her return at WWE Clash of Champions and attacked the current SmackDown Women’s Champion after her impromptu match with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.
Sasha Banks vs Bayley inside Hell in a Cell is the planned main event as of now for the 10/25 PPV event.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 29, 2020
