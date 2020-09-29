Note On The Planned Main Event For WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell will take place on Oct. 25, and the main event of the show will reportedly feature a Hell in a Cell match between two rivals.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, the planned main event is Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Banks made her return at WWE Clash of Champions and attacked the current SmackDown Women’s Champion after her impromptu match with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.