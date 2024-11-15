wrestling / News

Note on Planned WWE Title Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event

November 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - December 14 2024 Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a WWE title match is being planned for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event next month. According to the report, Cody Rhodes is set to defend against Kevin Owens. That’s why the match has not been planned for this year’s Survivor Series. This likely means that neither wrestler will have a match at Survivor Series. Saturday Night’s Main Event airs on NBC on December 14.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading