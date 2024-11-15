wrestling / News
Note on Planned WWE Title Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event
November 15, 2024 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a WWE title match is being planned for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event next month. According to the report, Cody Rhodes is set to defend against Kevin Owens. That’s why the match has not been planned for this year’s Survivor Series. This likely means that neither wrestler will have a match at Survivor Series. Saturday Night’s Main Event airs on NBC on December 14.