wrestling / News
Plans For Opening Segment of Tonight’s WWE Raw
July 26, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has confirmed the plans for what will kick off tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the announced segment of Nikki A.S.H. addressing the fans about her Raw Women’s Championship win over Charlotte Flair last week will open the show.
Nikki won the championship by cashing in Money in the Bank at the end of the show after Flair was assaulted by Rhea Ripley following their match. Also announced for tonight’s show is:
* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Viking Raiders
* Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s challenge
* Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. TBA
