Note on Plans For RAW and Smackdown Commentary Changes in January

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE RAW and Smackdown are set to have commentary changes again when the former moves to Netflix next month. According to the WON, the initial plans were for Michael Cole and Pat McAfee to call RAW, with Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves on Smackdown.

However, WWE sources now say that an announcement about the Smackdown team is ‘forthcoming’, seemingly suggesting it will not be Graves and Tessitore after all. There’s also no word on if there will be any changes to NXT’s team. The RAW team, however, is set in stone.