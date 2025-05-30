Note On Possible Plans For Rumored Future Wrestlemania Venues

As previously reported, Wrestlemania is rumored to be headed back to Las Vegas next year after news broke that it will no longer be happening in New Orleans. Fightful Select has details on possible plans for rumored locations for future Wrestlemanias, even if they may not be for Wrestlemania 42.

London has long been rumored as a possible location for the show. According to sources, the reason WWE hasn’t committed yet is due to site fees. WWE is hoping to get a fee to bring their show to London. This is different from AEW, which usually pays the city and venue to host All In and Forbidden Door.

Saudi Arabia has wanted a Wrestlemania for years. That is said not to be the plan any time soon. A longtime WWE employee suggested that if there is a Wrestlemania there, it will be later in a year. It will get a name like “Super Wrestlemania”, similar to the “Greatest Royal Rumble.”

There are rumors that WWE will try to go to Las Vegas more often for Wrestlemania, but many in the company belief this is simply a way to get cities to bid more money.