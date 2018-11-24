Big Plans for Shane McMahon Still in the Works for WrestleMania 35

– Fans who are tired of Shane McMahon consistently taking up a spot at WrestleMania probably aren’t going to like this news. According to a report by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestlingInc.com), Shane McMahon undergoing a “character change” is going to be a setup for a match at WrestleMania 35. There are still said to be significant plans in the works for Shane at the April 2019 event.

The report indicates that the original plan for WrestleMania 35 was for Daniel Bryan vs. Shane McMahon, but that decision was changed after the title was put on Daniel Bryan. The match was teased on a recent episode of Smackdown, but now the match is no longer the direction WWE wants to go in for WrestleMania time. The original plan would’ve apparently seen Shane turn heel after Smackdown’s loss at Survivor Series and his winning the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel.

Additionally, the report goes on to state that Shane McMahon’s previously planned heel turn was dropped. So, how WWE plans to go forward with a “character change” for Shane McMahon without a heel turn is unclear. It appears there was the start of a new storyline between The Miz and Shane on Smackdown this week.

WreslteMania 35 will be held on April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.