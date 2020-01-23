Plots For First Ten Episodes of Miz & Mrs. Season Two (SPOILERS)

USA Network has released the plot descriptions for the first ten episodes of season two of Miz & Mrs., which begins on January 29.

1/29 – Monroe’s First Wrestlemania – “Mike and Maryse celebrate Monroe’s first birthday at Wrestlemania, and try to sneak in alone time.”

2/5 – Miz Little Lies – “Mike and Maryse must unpack their things, including the truth, as they move back to LA.”

2/12 – Gender Baby Miztery – “Mike and Maryse host baby number two’s gender reveal party; George seeks his 15 minutes of fame.”

2/19 – A Star Isn’t Born – “Maryse teaches Mike how pregnancy feels; Mike tries to land a song on Ryan Cabrera’s new album.”

2/26 – Driving Miz Crazy – “As Mike deals with car trouble, Maryse focuses on crafting the perfect family photo.”

3/4 – Miz The Miz Day – “Mike is given a key to his hometown during the Mizanins’ sweaty trip to Cleveland.”

3/11 – Baby Moon or Bust – “Maryse tries to convince her husband to take a babymoon; Mike takes a gamble on a $10,000 toy.”

3/18 – Mizanin Family Tradition – “Mike and Maryse practice minding two kids at once while searching for a new family tradition.”

3/25 – Mr. Miz to the Rescue – “With Mike away, George helps around the house; Maryse has her own issues.”

4/1 – The IT Family of Four – “Mike casts Monroe in the role of her life; Maryse preps for the next addition to the IT family.”