wrestling / News
Plots For First Ten Episodes of Miz & Mrs. Season Two (SPOILERS)
USA Network has released the plot descriptions for the first ten episodes of season two of Miz & Mrs., which begins on January 29.
1/29 – Monroe’s First Wrestlemania – “Mike and Maryse celebrate Monroe’s first birthday at Wrestlemania, and try to sneak in alone time.”
2/5 – Miz Little Lies – “Mike and Maryse must unpack their things, including the truth, as they move back to LA.”
2/12 – Gender Baby Miztery – “Mike and Maryse host baby number two’s gender reveal party; George seeks his 15 minutes of fame.”
2/19 – A Star Isn’t Born – “Maryse teaches Mike how pregnancy feels; Mike tries to land a song on Ryan Cabrera’s new album.”
2/26 – Driving Miz Crazy – “As Mike deals with car trouble, Maryse focuses on crafting the perfect family photo.”
3/4 – Miz The Miz Day – “Mike is given a key to his hometown during the Mizanins’ sweaty trip to Cleveland.”
3/11 – Baby Moon or Bust – “Maryse tries to convince her husband to take a babymoon; Mike takes a gamble on a $10,000 toy.”
3/18 – Mizanin Family Tradition – “Mike and Maryse practice minding two kids at once while searching for a new family tradition.”
3/25 – Mr. Miz to the Rescue – “With Mike away, George helps around the house; Maryse has her own issues.”
4/1 – The IT Family of Four – “Mike casts Monroe in the role of her life; Maryse preps for the next addition to the IT family.”
More Trending Stories
- Details On A Wrestler That Could Return At Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Keith Lee Reacts To CM Punk’s Praise on WWE Backstage, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
- Triple H Addresses Rumor That The Game Nickname Was Originally Intended For Owen Hart
- Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW