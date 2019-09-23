– Here are the plots for the first four episodes of Total Divas.

10/2 – “Baddest Women on the Planet.” – Ronda Rousey joins the cast.

10/9 – “All Is Fair In Love And War” – Carmella’s new relationship is exposed and implicated as an affair; Sonya wins back her ex-girlfriend just in time to celebrate Pride where Sonya will be featured on her very own float; Natalya seeks to live on in her dad’s legacy.

1016 – “Rowdy Ronda” – Ronda Rousey invites Natalya to enjoy the simple life on her farm; Sonya attempts to start a feud with Ronda; Trinity performs in an underwater mermaid show; Carmella invites her new boyfriend, Corey Graves, to her 80s themed housewarming party.

10/23 – “Damage Control” – Tensions run high as Ronda Rousey makes bold moves to shake up the women’s division; Trinity steps up to host her first ever girls’ trip to Florida; Carmella visits Corey’s hometown for the first time since their relationship was exposed.