wrestling / News
PNC Arena Advertising WWE SmackDown Superstars for Upcoming Raw TV Taping
September 5, 2021 | Posted by
– The website for PNC Arena has promotional artwork for the upcoming WWE Raw TV taping on September 20 featuring WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown tag team champions The Usos for the event. SmackDown star Big E is also on the artwork.
According to PWInsider, they are likely serving as replacements for Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, who are scheduled to be working the UK tour events that will be taking place at the same time as this Raw show.
The Sept. 20 Raw will be held at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on USA Network.
