The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down NXT On USA vs. AEW On TNT
August 23, 2019 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex discuss NXT going to USA Network, AEW on TNT this Fall, Jon Moxley being injured, CM Punk/FS1/WWE talks, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch getting engaged, the 2019 King of the Ring tournament so far, and much more.
Cass and Enzo to AEW?: 0:00
2019 King Of The Ring So Far: 4:02
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Engaged: 18:49
Jon Moxley Injured Before All Out: 20:01
CM Punk/WWE/FS1 Talks: 24:56
NXT/USA VS AEW/TNT: 31:12
