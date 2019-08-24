The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down NXT On USA vs. AEW On TNT

411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex discuss NXT going to USA Network, AEW on TNT this Fall, Jon Moxley being injured, CM Punk/FS1/WWE talks, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch getting engaged, the 2019 King of the Ring tournament so far, and much more.

Cass and Enzo to AEW?: 0:00

2019 King Of The Ring So Far: 4:02

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Engaged: 18:49

Jon Moxley Injured Before All Out: 20:01

CM Punk/WWE/FS1 Talks: 24:56

NXT/USA VS AEW/TNT: 31:12

