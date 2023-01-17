Podcast Host Theorizes On Uncle Howdy’s Identity After Backstage Encounter

Chloe Canterbury, the host of What’s Up, WWE Universe? spoke about meeting Uncle Howdy backstage at Monday Night Raw and forming her own hypothesis about who is under the mask (via Fightful). The episode also contained a number of anecdotes about other talent Canterbury met backstage. You can read a highlight from the podcast and listen to the full episode below.

On bumping into Uncle Howdy backstage at Raw: “Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and I’m just like, ‘Hi,’ and he’s very friendly, he waves back at me. I’m just going to tell y’all, the voice did seem a little on the high side. It was a male voice, obviously, but on the higher side. Is it Bo Dallas? Did I meet Bo Dallas and didn’t realize?”