Poison Sawada Julie To Unveil New DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Title on June 29
– Following today’s DDT Pro Wrestling event, Poison Sawada Julie, the founder of the Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship announced that he will unveil a new belt for the title at DDT’s upcoming event at Korakuen Hall on June 29. That will mark the 25th anniversary of the creation of the title. You can view a video of his announcement below:
🎙5.31 高島屋大会 試合後コメント
アイアンマン王座創設者・ポイズンが衝撃予告！
ポイズン「2000年6月29日このベルトが誕生した。2025年6月29日後楽園ホールで新しいベルトをお披露目してやる！ NEWアイアンマンヘビーメタル級ベルトだ、楽しみにしてろ！」#DDTタカシマヤ2025 #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/8A2QbmyTXP
