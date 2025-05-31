wrestling / News

Poison Sawada Julie To Unveil New DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Title on June 29

May 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
DDT Pro-Wrestling Image Credit: DDT Pro-Wrestling

– Following today’s DDT Pro Wrestling event, Poison Sawada Julie, the founder of the Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship announced that he will unveil a new belt for the title at DDT’s upcoming event at Korakuen Hall on June 29. That will mark the 25th anniversary of the creation of the title. You can view a video of his announcement below:

