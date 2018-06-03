Police Confirm Rockin’ Rebel Death Being Investigated as Murder-Suicide

– Police in Pennsylvania have confirmed that they are investigating the death of Chuck “Rockin’ Rebel” Williams and his wife as a murder-suicide. PWInsider reports that the West Goshen Township Police Department have issued a statement confirming that Williams and his wife Stephanie were found dead, and that it’s believed Williams shot his wife, then himself.

The statement reads, “Further information regarding the June 1st shooting in the 300 block of North Five Points Road: The decedents were a married couple in their fifties named Charles and Stephanie Williams…Both appear to have died as a result of gunshot wounds that occurred sometime in the overnight hours. Initial indications support that Stephanie Williams was shot by her husband. Charles Williams then fatally shot himself.

The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Chester County Coroner’s Office.”

Stephanie Williams’ family have set up a GoFundMe for aid in funeral costs for her. The campaign is here and reads:

It is with a heavy heart to say that our sister, Stephanie Burtnett, mother, daughter and friend has passed away 6/1/2018. She leaves behind her 2 children (Colton and Maddison), mother (Carolyn), 4 siblings (Suzie, Chad, Christian, Stacey) many neices, nephews, great neices, aunts, uncles and friends. She was loved by so many and the outpouring of love, prayers and support has been an overwhelmingly welcomed feeling. Her family considered her the first born leader, the glue, the best friend, the heart of gold, the crafty one, the brain, and most importantly the best mother those children could ever have. Together, our family will do our best to give them all the love, security, and peaceful life imaginable. In the name of our sister, we will continue to love, care and support Colton and Maddison, always and forever. For those of you who would like to donate money for funeral costs for our Stephanie, you may do so here. For those of you who would like to donate gifts, gift cards, letters, or anything to Colton and Maddison (both 10 years old) please send to either:

2119 Strasburg road Coatesville, pa 19320

332 Courtney Circle, West Chester, pa 19382

Thank you for everything and thank you for loving our Stephanie. Please keep her memory alive by sharing stories of how you knew her or her children. We want to keep her legacy alive by learning as much as we can through friends and family.

In time, as a family, we will be starting a foundation in Stephanies honor. She will always be remembered; we will make sure of that! <3