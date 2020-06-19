wrestling / News
Police Investigating Accusations of Sexual Assault Against UK Wrestlers
As we’ve previously reported, UK wrestlers like El Ligero, Jordan Devlin, Wolfgang, Joe Coffey and others have all been accused of sexual misconduct, assault and abuse by various different women. BBC reporter Jonathan Savage has now sent out a tweet stating that West Yorkshire Police are investigating the matter. No specific wrestlers were named as under investigation.
He wrote: “BREAKING: West Yorkshire Police have confirmed to the BBC that they are “carrying out initial enquiries” after members of the UK pro wrestling community alleged a number of cases of abuse, using the hashtag #SpeakingOut”
