Police Perform Wellness Check on Kevin Nash After Alarming Podcast Comments

During a segment on his Kliq This podcast this week, Kevin Nash made alarming comments that worried his fans. At the time, Nash noted that it had been 12 weeks since the passing of his son Tristen.

He then hinted at having thoughts of suicide, and said to co-host Sean Oliver: “Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean — time flies when you’re having fun.”

Oliver told Nash not to play around and that he couldn’t say things like that. Nash replied: “I can do whatever the f*** I wanna do. Long as I leave a note.”

The news upset and worried fans, who took to social media to express their support and love. TMZ reports that the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida sent deputies to do a wellness check on Nash after the comments.

Nash told the VCSO that he had no intention of harming himself and deputies said he seemed to be okay at the time.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the US, or 0800 689 5652 for the National Suicide Helpline in the UK.