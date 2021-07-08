Police Report Reveals New Details On Arrest of Jimmy Uso

Wrestling Inc reports that the police report from the DUI arrest of Jimmy Uso has been made available and includes new details about the incident.

According to the report, Pensacola officer William Roper was running a radar around Garden and I streets on monday in a marked patrol car. That’s when he saw Uso’s White Dodge Charge, traveling east. He was going 50 in a 35 MPH zone. When the officer chased, he saw Uso run a red light at Garden Street and A Street. He was pulled over near Garden and Rues. Roper claimed that he smelled a “strong odor of alcohol” and after getting his information, he came back and had Uso step out of the car. He said that as Uso went to the back of the car he was “swaying.” Uso then said he had “multiple” beers.

Uso agreed to take field sobriety tests and walked with police to the parking lot of the Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe at 315 West Garden Street. The officer claimed that Uso couldn’t keep his head still had had signs of nystagmus (involuntary eye movement). He also had trouble staying balanced, particularly during the walk & turn test and the one-legged stand test. During the latter, he placed his foot down several times. He was arrested for DUI after failing the tests. When asked to submit to a breathalyzer, he didn’t answer. The officer read him his “Implied Consent” and Uso finally agreed. He blew a .202 and a .205, which are both above the legal limit of .08 in Florida.

He was charged with a DUI citation and traffic citations for speeding and running a red light. His car was left secured and legally parked where he was pulled over. He spent the night at Escambia County Jail and was bonded out at 9 AM ET after paying a $500 bond. Officer Roper had his body camera and in-car camera on.