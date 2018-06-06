wrestling / News
WWE News: Poll On Which Smackdown Champion’s Title is Most in Jeopardy, Travis Banks UK Tournament Promo
– WWE’s latest poll asks fans which Smackdown champion’s title is most in jeopardy at Money in the Bank. As of this writing, the results are:
66%: Carmella (vs. Asuka)
27%: AJ Styles (vs. Shinsuke Nakamura)
7%: The Bludgeon Brothers (vs. Gallows & Anderson)
– WWE posted the following video hyping Travis Banks in the upcoming UK Championship Tournament. The tournament streams on the WWE Network on June 25th and 26th.
From his humble beginnings living in a railway car, The #KiwiBuzzsaw @Travis_BanksPW is ready to compete on the biggest platform of his career in the @WWEUKCT! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/NEWG3jpQdN
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2018