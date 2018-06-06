WWE News: Poll On Which Smackdown Champion’s Title is Most in Jeopardy, Travis Banks UK Tournament Promo

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans which Smackdown champion’s title is most in jeopardy at Money in the Bank. As of this writing, the results are:

66%: Carmella (vs. Asuka)

27%: AJ Styles (vs. Shinsuke Nakamura)

7%: The Bludgeon Brothers (vs. Gallows & Anderson)

– WWE posted the following video hyping Travis Banks in the upcoming UK Championship Tournament. The tournament streams on the WWE Network on June 25th and 26th.