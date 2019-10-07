Porn Company Brazzers Takes Shot At WWE Over Hell in a Cell Main Event

You know things are bad when a porn company is calling you out over bad writing. Such is the case for WWE, as they’ve received a lot of criticism for how Hell in a Cell ended last night. The match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend Bray Wyatt appeared to end in a DQ, although it was later said that it was a ref stoppage. Either way, fans didn’t like it (chanting things like “refund” and “AEW”.

Brazzers got in on the fun, posting a tweet that they’d be happy to give WWE some help when it comes to giving the people a ‘satisfying finish.’

They wrote: “Hey WWE, let us know if you need advice on how to craft logical and coherent storylines with satisfying finishes #HIAC”