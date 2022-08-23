Positive Internal Changes Reported In WWE’s Production Department

Vince McMahon’s departure and the restructuring of management within WWE has brought with it a swath of change for the company. PWInsider reports that the production department specifically has described the shift as “massively night and day.” With the former executive’s famously aggressive verbal input during TV productions now absent, the new leadership of Nick Khan, Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon has been widely welcomed. There’s no further need for “walking on eggshells” in a number of areas where that approach was status quo under McMahon.

While still putting in long and arduous days of labor to produce the WWE episodes as scheduled, employees no longer anticipate their Mondays and Fridays as the worst and hardest days of the week. On person stated that they are “allowed to feel like it’s fun to work here” and PWInsider was told that the creative channels are far more open in Production. Some employees that were previously prepared to leave the company are now reconsidering that move, and the full department seems very happy with the changes and is settling into a new, more positive pattern.