Note On Possibility of Sting Appearing at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

As previously reported, Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. Luger has said that he has two people in mind to induct him and fans have suggested Sting makes the most sense. However, the Icon, himself a WWE Hall of Famer, still works with AEW.

Fightful Select reports that Sting is still a part of the AEW team and signed a new deal similar to a WWE Legends contract after his retirement. It’s unknown if that deal would prevent him from appearing in Las Vegas to induct Luger, although Sting has reportedly told people he didn’t think he would be able to because of his AEW ties.

WWE is planning to ask about Sting appearing, if htey haven’t already done so. Luger and those close to him told WWE that the Stinger was his preferred choice for induction.

Sting’s original Wrestlemania week plans were more limited but have since expanded, but it’s unknown if that will include this.