Note on Possible AEW Return Date for Bryan Danielson
September 1, 2023
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bryan Danielson may be set to make his AEW return at WrestleDream next month. The event happens on October 1 in Seattle, which is in Danielson’s home state of Washington.
Danielson, who broke his arm at Forbidden Door, was told that he would be able to return in October. The WON notes that it would be a “photo finish” with how early the PPV takes place in the month, but is possible.
