wrestling / News
Note on Possible Cause For AEW Collision Ending Early Last Week
May 23, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, last week’s episode of AEW Collision ended thirty minutes early due to technical difficulties. The full episode was eventually made available earlier this week on MAX and the TNT app. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that neither Tony Khan nor AEW have offered any kind of official explanation other than it was a technical issue. However, the belief is that it was a corrupted file that caused the problem.
