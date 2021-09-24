Possible Change Coming With How TV Advertisers View Ratings

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are going to be “major changes” with TV advertising and the way advertisers look at the ratings soon. One person who works in the field stated that advertisers are beginning to move away from buying based on 18-49 same day audience. That is the key demographic rating used by virtually everyone in the industry, as the shows are usually ranked by what number they pulled in that measure.

However, advertisers are going to change to looking at total impressions, which is expected to begin in January. It could be based on total viewers on all platforms (including digital viewing), which is partially included already in Nielsen, but not entirely. It’s unknown if it will be based on overall viewership or 18-49 viewership plus streaming.

The belief is that when streaming numbers are included, the shows that will benefit the most are sports programs, as well as shows that aren’t on TV but on streaming services like Netflix.