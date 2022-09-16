Possible Changes Discussed For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that there may be a change made to tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, specifically the fatal 4-way tag match. The match was originally set to include The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios. The winners will challenge the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles at Extreme Rules. However, it was noted that the change would be replacing Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios with Imperium and The Brawling Brutes.

Meanwhile, it was previously noted that Damage CTRL will be at the show. While it’s not a spoiler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY to appear on any show, Bayley is not on the Smackdown roster and is scheduled to appear. According to the report, she will be wrestling tonight.