Possible Date and Location For AEW Revolution 2022
November 26, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Revolution is rumored for the first weekend of March next year. The likely date will be March 6 at the Amway Arena in Orlando. If that date is chosen, there wouldn’t be a live Rampage on March 4 (as AEW typically does before PPVs) because there is a concert booked at that arena. AEW would either tape Rampage that week or hold it at a different venue.
