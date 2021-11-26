wrestling / News

Possible Date and Location For AEW Revolution 2022

November 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Revolution is rumored for the first weekend of March next year. The likely date will be March 6 at the Amway Arena in Orlando. If that date is chosen, there wouldn’t be a live Rampage on March 4 (as AEW typically does before PPVs) because there is a concert booked at that arena. AEW would either tape Rampage that week or hold it at a different venue.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading