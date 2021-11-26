Possible Date and Location For AEW Revolution 2022

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Revolution is rumored for the first weekend of March next year. The likely date will be March 6 at the Amway Arena in Orlando. If that date is chosen, there wouldn’t be a live Rampage on March 4 (as AEW typically does before PPVs) because there is a concert booked at that arena. AEW would either tape Rampage that week or hold it at a different venue.