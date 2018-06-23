Possible Details On Shawn Michaels’ Role At Super Show-Down

The Wrestling Observer (via Sportskeeda) reports that there could be plans in place for Shawn Michaels at the upcoming Super Show-Down event in Australia this October. WWE is hoping to make HBK a guest referee in one of the matches, possibly between The Undertaker and Triple H. That match is being billed as the final match between the two.

Michaels previously was the guest referee of the Hell in a Cell match between the two at Wrestlemania 28.