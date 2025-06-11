Note On Possible Inspiration For Mariah May’s New WWE Name ‘Blake Monroe’

As previously reported, former AEW wrestler Mariah May is going by the name ‘Blake Monroe’ now that she has joined WWE as part of the NXT roster. Bodyslam.net’s Cory Hays reports that the name was inspired by two different people. The last name, Monroe, comes from Marilyn Monroe, which plays into ‘The Glamour’ gimmick. Her first name, Blake, reportedly comes from May’s niece.

May seemingly confirmed the news about the first name earlier today, sharing a photo of herself with her niece.