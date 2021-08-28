Possible Location For Next Year’s WWE Royal Rumble

Fightful reports that the 2022 Royal Rumble will likely be held in St. Louis, Missouri. There has also been speculation that Seattle was considered but St. Louis is the front runner. WWE released their schedule for the rest of 2021 earlier this month, with Survivor Series set for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Going back to the Rumble, there has been some discussion backstage that it might happen in early February for the first time ever.