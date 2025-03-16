Note on Possible Location For This Year’s WWE Survivor Series

Fightful Select reports that WWE is considering a warm weather city for this year’s edition of Survivor Series, likely around Thanksgiving weekend. The show hasn’t been in a warmer weather city since Los Angeles in 2018, with editions after that taking place in Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn and Vancouver.

According to the report, WWE is considering San Diego for this year’s event, as the city has been listed internally for “quite some time.”

While the Thanksgiving date is unconfirmed, it was the timeframe for the last two years.