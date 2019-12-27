wrestling / News
Possible Locations For WWE Royal Rumble 2021 And Survivor Series 2020
December 27, 2019 | Posted by
– According to @WrestleVotes, Dallas, TX is the frontrunner to host WWE Survivor Series 2020 weekend. No venue was given. Meanwhile, WrestleVotes is also reporting Seattle, WA as the frontrunner for Royal Rumble 2021 weekend with T-Mobile Park being the venue.
The report notes that those sites are the clear frontrunners, if not already official. WWE has not officially confirmed the locations for either event.
As previously reported, Los Angeles is pushing to host WrestleMania 37 in 2021.
Source: Location news… clear front runners, if not already official:
2020 Survivor Series: Dallas, TX
2021 Royal Rumble: Seattle, WA
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Nick Patrick Calls Ultimate Warrior the Worst ‘Big Money Guy’ He Ever Worked With, Reveals How Warrior Once Injured His Knee
- Jim Ross Weighs In on Young Bucks Leaving Twitter, Criticism of Dark Order Segment, Believes Those Issues Will Be Fixed
- Details on More Names Who Were At December WWE Tryout: Will Brooks, Anthony Henry, More
- Nick Patrick Reveals Sharmell Sullivan and Melina Almost Came to Blows Before Wrestler’s Court in WWE