Possible Match Set For Next Week’s Raw

– It appears we could have a new match in the works for next week’s episode of Raw. Andrade and Zelina Vega took shots at Seth Rollins on Twitter today, saying that Andrade should be the Raw Team Captain for the men’s Survivor Series elimination match. Vega said that Andrade is “the BEST in-ring performer of this generation” and suggested he should be leading the team, while Andrade said that Rollins was spoiled and not the best. That led to Rollins issuing a challenge at today’s house show in Regensberg. Rollins said he liked Andrade’s style and promised to put his captaincy on the line on Raw.

WWE has yet to confirm the match, but Andrade retweeted the video from WWE of Rollins’ promo so it would seem like the match is set.

I can’t wait to see Team #RAW prevail at #SurvivorSeries but why isn’t @AndradeCienWWE leading the team? Andrade is the BEST in-ring performer of this generation. Shouldn’t HE be at the forefront of this team? Thoughts, @WWERollins? — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 15, 2019