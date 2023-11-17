wrestling / News
Note on Possible Matches For Tomorrow’s AEW Full Gear
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that two matches are expected to be added to tomorrow’s AEW Full Gear PPV lineup.
The first of these is a match between Wheeler Yuta and HOOK for the FTW title. The two have been caught up in the Jon Moxley-Orange Cassidy feud in recent weeks. Yuta pinned HOOK on last Wednesday’s Dynamite.
The WON notes that the second match will be a “some form” of a Lucha Libre-style match. No other details were given. The current PPV lineup includes:
* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable vs. FTR vs. Malakai Black & Brody King
* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm
* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley
* Texas Death Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
* ROH Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) & TBA vs. The Gunns
* Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, & Nick Wayne
* Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks