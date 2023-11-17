wrestling / News

Note on Possible Matches For Tomorrow’s AEW Full Gear

November 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that two matches are expected to be added to tomorrow’s AEW Full Gear PPV lineup.

The first of these is a match between Wheeler Yuta and HOOK for the FTW title. The two have been caught up in the Jon Moxley-Orange Cassidy feud in recent weeks. Yuta pinned HOOK on last Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The WON notes that the second match will be a “some form” of a Lucha Libre-style match. No other details were given. The current PPV lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable vs. FTR vs. Malakai Black & Brody King
* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm
* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley
* Texas Death Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
* ROH Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) & TBA vs. The Gunns
* Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, & Nick Wayne
* Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Full Gear, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading