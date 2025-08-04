New Report On Possible Next Opponent For Becky Lynch

A new report has revealed who Becky Lynch’s next opponent may be coming out of SummerSlam. Bodyslam.net’s Cory Hays posted to Twitter to suggest that Lynch may be next facing Nikki Bella.

Hays didn’t provide any details on the matter, and it’s not clear of Lynch’s WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title would be on the line in a potential feud. Lynch successfully retained the title against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam, and the stipulation on the match means that Valkyria cannot challenge for the title again while Lynch is champion.

Bella was part of an eight-woman tag team match on last week’s Raw, teaming with IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer to defeat Naomi Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice.