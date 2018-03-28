Possible Plan For Braun Strowman’s WrestleMania Partner

– Braun Strowman’s WrestleMania 34 tag team partner may come from outside of the company, according to a new report. According to Sports Illustrated, Rey Mysterio was being “strongly considered” by Vince McMahon to be Strowman’s partner for his Raw Tag Team Championship match against The Bar.

Mysterio has been widely reported as being in talks with the company, and the site notes that Mysterio would likely sign a short-term deal if he does return. The idea behind the team would be the “biggest and smallest” working together.

Mysterio is currently dealing with a minor bicep tear, but if he is able to get healthy in time then he is expected to work WrestleMania.