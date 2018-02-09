Possible Plans For Charlotte Flair Before Wrestlemania 34

In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer (via SportsKeeda), Dave Meltzer said that Charlotte Flair’s feud with the Riott Squad will continue all the way through Wrestlemania season. Charlotte recently lost to Ruby Riott on Smackdown before defeating Liv Morgan the week after. Over the next few weeks, she will likely have one-on-one matches with Riott again, as well as Sarah Logan.

As for who she’ll fight at the event itself, both Ronda Rousey and Asuka have been rumored as potential opponents.