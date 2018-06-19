Possible Reason AJ Styles Retained The WWE Title at WWE MITB

According to Bryan Alvarez (via ringsidenews.com), it appears that the reason AJ Styles retained the WWE Title at MITB was due to him landing the cover of WWE 2K19. Alvarez stated the following yesterday…

“You already turned him heel, he’s awesome as a heel [Nakamura]. Like do it [put the title on him] but they didn’t do it. It turns out that AJ Styles has been confirmed for the cover of WWE 2K19. That explains why he’s the champion. I was told last night.”