Possible Reason That Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre Were Teamed Up

According to The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer (via SportsKeeda reports that the reason Drew McIntyre is teaming up with Dolph Ziggler is to set him up for a main event run down the line. It’s believed that WWE will protect McIntyre going forward and the team with Ziggler is to establish him as a force in WWE. WWE likes his look and talent, and the thought is that once his team with Ziggler breaks up, a feud between the two will send McIntyre to the main event.