Possible Reason Elias Pinned John Cena on Raw

On Monday’s WWE Raw, Elias pinned John Cena in the main event to earn the right to enter the elimination chamber match last. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Radio (via sportskeeda.com), Elias was given the win in order to get him over more ahead of the elimination chamber match and to continue his ongoing issues with Cena. The post-match angle with Braun Strowman taking out both Elias & Cena was to position Strowman as one of the strongest performers heading into WrestleMania.