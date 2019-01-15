Possible Reason For Alexa Bliss Changing Segment On RAW

During last night’s episode of WWE RAW, a segment was aired featuring a production assistant accidentally walking in on Alexa Bliss while she was changing. Bliss covered herself with her top and berated him for barging in. According to Dave Meltzer (via Ringside News), this was an attempt from WWE to re-insert sexuality into their shows, similar to how they’d push the envelope in the Attitude Era. It was compared to an angle on Smackdown between Naomi and Mandy Rose, with Mandy trying to seduce Jimmy Uso.

He said: “So the idea is they want to bring back this idea of God only knows what. It’s like old time, old time stuff. It’s like whatever, that stuff’s on regular TV shows all the time too. It was an attempt to do something that was very awkward in execution, but it was an attempt to make things sexy. That’s all that was.”