Possible Reason For Why The Miz vs. Bad Bunny Is No Longer A Tag Match

As previously reported, The Miz vs. Bad Bunny is official for Wrestlemania after months of the two feuding following Bunny’s appearance at the Royal Rumble. However, there had been rumors for weeks that the plan was for Bunny to team with Damian Priest against Miz & John Morrison. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while it’s unclear exactly why the match was changed, it likely has to do with a knee injury Morrison suffered. Morrison hasn’t wrestled since the night after Elimination Chamber and it was reported at the time that he hurt his knee.

Morrison is expected to backup the Miz at the show, while Priest will support Bunny. The short-term goal is gain publicity for the company by having a well-known and popular celebrity wrestle for them. The long-term goal is to use that to create a new star, which is why Priest has been paired with him.