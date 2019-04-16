– Bryan Alvarez hints at the reason Miz may have been moved to Raw. Miz was one of the big names who jumped from SmackDown to Raw during last night’s WWE Superstar Shake-Up. While WWE has their own reasons (or sometimes no reason) for moving superstars to a new brand, Bryan Alvarez on Figure 4 Daily gave a possible reason as to why The Miz was moved.

“I don’t know this for sure, but one person in the company suggested to me that the reason Miz is now on Raw is to give them an extra day to plug Miz & Mrs.”

Miz & Mrs has held at one million viewers in the first two weeks since being back on the air. The first half season finale finished with 1.16 million viewers.