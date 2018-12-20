WWE News: Possible Reason Paige Was Removed as Smackdown GM, Are Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa On The Same Page?, Update on Nick Miller’s Release

– According to Cageside Seats, Paige will be focusing on promoting Fighting With My Family soon, which is reportedly one of the reasons she was taken out of the Smackdown GM role.

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nick Miller of The Mighty requested his release. His wife gave birth to a child in August and he went back home a few weeks ago and decided to stay. The door is open for a return.

– Johnny Gargano won in his steel cage match against Aleister Black on this week’s NXT, and in the below interview, was questioned if he and Tommaso Ciampa are back on the same page…