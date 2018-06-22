Speculation On Why Seth Rollins Lost The Intercontinental Title

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News), Dave Meltzer speculated that the reason Seth Rollins lost his Intercontinental title on RAW to Dolph Ziggler was because WWE has bigger plans for him. He suggests that Rollins will lose his rematch with Ziggler on Monday and later get added to the multi-man match at Extreme Rules for a shot at Brock Lesnar and the Universal title.

Meltzer said: “I mean it’s possible [he could win the title back] I don’t know. I kind of like the idea of him not winning the title back and going in that main event multiple-person match. I think when they announced a multiple-person match I thought that was very good for Rollins because #1 he’s been the best guy so he would help the match and #2 he’s the hottest guy right now although Strowman’s pretty hot. But I think that it would be good for him to be in that match.“