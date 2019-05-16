wrestling / News
Possible Reason Why Brian James Took A Break And What Role He May Take When He Returns
It was reported last month that Brian James was stepping down from Smackdown creative and taking a break from WWE, which he did following Wrestlemania 35. At that time, it was suggested that James was frustrated that the scripts for Smackdown shows were being changed by Vince McMahon. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter added that James was “feeling so much pressure” during his time on creative that he needed time off.
It’s believed that whenever James returns to WWE, he will work for Triple H in some capacity.
