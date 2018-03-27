Possible Reason Why WWE Hasn’t Made Undertaker vs. Cena Official For WrestleMania

John Cena defeated Kane on last night’s WWE Raw, and again challenged the Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania, but got to response. Dave Meltzer spoke about the reasons why WWE is holding off on The Wrestling Observer (via ringsidenews.com)…

“They had Danielson have his checkup by Dr. Maroon eight days earlier because Vince was so adamant that he didn’t want to wait until what would have been this week to shoot the angle and then next week have the match which I can get. But with Undertaker and Cena is actually doing the exact same thing. The idea is with Daniel Bryan’s return and Ronda Rousey’s match you know Nakamura and AJ and Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns I think maybe he [Vince] figures, ‘hey it’s a loaded up card we can wait until the last week to push the Cena and Undertaker thing.’ I don’t know, I’d want to do a couple weeks build for that one. The last I’ve checked and I haven’t checked in several days, there were seats available. I don’t think any of the WWE shows were sold out but I think RAW was close and they were pushing tickets for the Hall of Fame. They were pushing hard tickets for SmackDown for New Orleans and Mania’ has a lot of tickets left as well. This isn’t the best year at all for those tickets.”