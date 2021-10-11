Possible Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Spoiler For WWE Crown Jewel

A new report has some apparent details on WWE’s creative plans for the Universal Championship that would include the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match at Crown Jewel. WrestlingNews.co notes a source close to WWE’s creative process who has said that Reigns is expected to hold the Universal Championship for a good while longer, with no plans for him to lose it this year.

The source noted that WWE is quite happy with Roman Reigns’ work as the top heel on Smackdown, pointing out that Reigns is currently the all-time merchandise seller among the top heels in the company’s history, with his sales at the level of John Cena.

Considering that heels’ merchandise generally (with some nWo-esque exceptions) doesn’t sell as well as that of those of babyfaces, this is considered to be particularly impressive.

Reigns is set to defend his championship against Lesnar at the Saudi PPV next week. The report adds that Lesnar is not scheduled for any WWE shows after Crown Jewel until the Royal Rumble in January 2022 St. Louis.