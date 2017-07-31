Possible Rumor Killer on Paige Appearing at Raw

Speculation has been running rampant today that Paige will be making her WWE return at tonight’s Raw in Pittsburgh. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. The speculation began after WWE posted a Snapchat video with Charly Caruso that features a pale woman standing up and walking away in the background. Several people said that the video looked like Paige due to the lighting and the pale skin/dark hair combination.

However, if you look closer it seems to be Sasha Banks who was in the background. WWE is doing a zombie-themed photoshoot at Raw and it appears that the woman was Banks in makeup for the shoot. A pair of what appears to be Banks’ sunglasses can be seen on her head when she first stands up. You can see a clip of the video below, as well as a teaser picture of Banks’ hand in makeup from WWE’s Instagram account.

Paige has been off of WWE TV since last summer, when she was suspended for a Wellness violation and underwent neck surgery soon after. There is no timetable for her return.

Correct me if I'm wrong but I'm sure that looks like Paige! Just saw it on @WWE snapchat! #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/7p7x0KiIzI — Benjamin Thompson (@MoneyBenjamin) July 31, 2017