Possible Spoiler for Mystery Partner for Tonight’s 205 Live

– PWInsider reports that both NXT Superstars Jordan Myles and KUSHIDA are in New York City where tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live are being held. As previously reported, Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa are set to face Jack Gallagher & a partner of his choosing on tonight’s 205 Live.

The rumor would suggest that either KUSHIDA or Myles could be serving as the mystery partner for Gallagher on tonight’s show. If either man works 205 Live tonight, it would mark their debut at Madison Square Garden.