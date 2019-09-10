wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler for Mystery Partner for Tonight’s 205 Live

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE 205 Live logo

PWInsider reports that both NXT Superstars Jordan Myles and KUSHIDA are in New York City where tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live are being held. As previously reported, Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa are set to face Jack Gallagher & a partner of his choosing on tonight’s 205 Live.

The rumor would suggest that either KUSHIDA or Myles could be serving as the mystery partner for Gallagher on tonight’s show. If either man works 205 Live tonight, it would mark their debut at Madison Square Garden.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading