wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler on Another Celebrity Appearing at WrestleMania 40
April 2, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE was said to be contacting more celebrities about appearing at WrestleMania 40. On Monday, it was revealed that rapper Lil Wayne would be appearing at the event and debuting a new single. PWInsider has an update on another celebrity expected to appear at the show with actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore.
WWE Superstars The New Day have made multiple appearances on her show in the past. WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.
