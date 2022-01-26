Possible Spoiler on Another Rumored Surprise Entrant for WWE Royal Rumble

– Fightful Select has another update on another possible surprise entrant for this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble event. According to the report, former NXT Women’s and WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Kairi Sane has had her name pitched as another entrant for the women’s Rumble match.

Sane last wrestled for WWE in July 2020. Since that time, she returned to Japan and remained as part of WWE in an ambassador role. She’s also done commentary work for WWE in Japan, but she did not wrestle in 2021.

As of now, it appears Sane’s appearance in the match is not yet confirmed. The report noted that while Kairi Sane’s name was pitched for the event, even top talents are reportedly not told until as late as the day of the show that they will be used for the Rumble match. Additionally, the pandemic factor could cause the availability of certain talents and plans to change very quickly.

Currently, the women’s Rumble match has 21 out of 30 slots filled. So that means nine slots are still open for potential surprise entrants.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is set for Saturday, January 29. The premium WWE live event will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rumble will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.